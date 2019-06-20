Telangana ECET web counselling from June 22

By | Published: 5:38 pm 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: The schedule for the first phase of web counselling for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses through the Telangana State-Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) was announced here on Thursday.

The web counselling process will begin with the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification on June 22 and 23.

The TS-ECET admission committee which met here on Thursday finalized and released the schedule for web counselling. Certificate verification will be held from June 24 and 26. After verification of certificates, candidates can exercise their choice of web options for allotment of seat from June 24 to 27. Provisional seat allotment will be done on June 29 and candidates who receive an allotment should pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from June 29 to July 4.

More information on the web counselling will be made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on June 22.

TS-ECET is conducted for diploma holders and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral admissions to second year regular BE or BTech and Bpharmacy programmes offered in both university and private un-aided professional institutions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter