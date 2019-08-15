Telangana economy in poor shape: BJP

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday alleged that Telangana was being pushed into a debt trap and its economy was not what it was being claimed to be.

“BJP wants development of Telangana and is formulating plans to ensure this,” he said at the party office here after hoisting the tricolor on the occasion of Independence Day. He also said BJP “will observe September 17 as Liberation Day in Telangana”.

Muralidhar Rao said the sacrifices made by thousands of people from Telangana in the struggle for liberation from the then Hyderabad State and its integration into the Union of India were being ignored. “BJP is the only party that can and will organise this event,” he said.

The saffron party also proved that what everyone believed was impossible, was indeed doable with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he said. State BJP president Dr K Laxman, former MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy and several other senior party leaders took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the BJP office.

