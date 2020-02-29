Telangana economy shining bright

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:41 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Telangana remains the shining star recording a growth of 12-14 per cent even as the nation managed to grow 4.7 per cent. This puts the onus on Telangana government to initiate more measures for the growth to be sustainable in the years to come, according to Sangeeta Reddy, president, FICCI and also JMD of Apollo Hospitals Group.

“Telangana is the forerunner in growth. However, this kind of growth is not new to a south Indian State,” she said.

While the country registered a growth rate of five per cent the previous quarter, it has fallen to 4.7 per cent as per the official data given out on Friday. “A five per cent growth compared to other countries is good. But we were 7.1 per cent in the Q2 of FY 2019. But that has fallen to 4.7 per cent in Q3 of FY 2020. The growth has fallen for six consecutive quarters and that is a matter of concern,” she said at an interaction meet held at FTCCI on Friday.

While growth is seen in some domestic segments, the global conditions are not favourable. Now, the latest corona virus episode is also bludgeoning the economy further.

However, if some labour reforms can be initiated, India can turn the disruption in manufacturing sector and China can be turned into an opportunity to up the domestic production. This will generate additional employment, Reddy said adding that about 1.2 crore youth are getting added to the job market every year and corresponding number of jobs are not being created. Lack of employment opportunities would lead to social unrest, she said.

The government now should look to raise about Rs 1.5- 2 lakh crore and pump that into the economy even if it meant breach of fiscal deficit targets. This will boost consumption, which is slackening in rural and urban areas. There is a need to create small pockets of growth to trigger the economic cycle, she said.

There is a need to improve the ease of doing business further as about 8,000 permissions are required by the MSME sector. If these are relaxed or streamlined, the time and resources can be used for upping the productivity.

“We have been in survival mode. Now, we should get into an abundance mode. Then, we will be able to invest more in the CSR, art and culture related aspects,” said Reddy.

