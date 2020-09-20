Telangana: EdCET hall-tickets available from September 21

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2020 can download their hall-tickets from the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in from Monday.

The entrance test will be conducted by the Osmania University on October 1 from 3 pm to 5 pm and on October 3 from 10 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .