Telangana: Education officials apprise Pokhriyal of digital initiatives

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the Education Department apprised the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal of steps being taken by the State government to provide digital classes and content during the lockdown.

During a video conference on Tuesday, the Union Minister was informed that Telangana had already made big strides in providing digital content to students. All textbooks from Classes I to X were QR-coded, and audio-visual classes were also being broadcasted daily for five hours through the T-SAT channel and also on YouTube and the DEEKSHA platform.

In a press release, the School Education Department said that the officials told the Union Minister that the Intermediate examinations were completed and the remaining exams of Class X would be held once the lockdown ends.

Pokhiryal informed the officials about the Central government’s decision to promote all the students from Classes I to VIII and those of Class IX and XI students based on internal assessment marks. For Class X and XII, the Union Minister said the exams would be held soon after the lockdown was lifted. The Union Minister commended those States which had taken a lead in digital education and desired to create a platform for sharing best practices, the release said.

