Telangana: Elderly couple killed as car rams bike in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:35 pm

Adilabad: An elderly couple was killed when a car dashed against a two-wheeler on which they were travelling at Indervelly mandal centre on Monday. Indervelli Sub-Inspector A Gangaram said that the deceased were Vemula Anji (50) and his wife Laxmi (45), street vender couple of Adilabad town and hailing from Guntur. The pair ekes out a living by selling crockery items in rural parts.

Anji and Laxmi had fatal injuries when the oncoming car rammed into their moped at a curve on the outskirts of Indervelly, resulting in instantaneous death for the duo at around 7 am. They were coming from Adilabad, while the car was moving in opposite direction on a wrong route. Some passersby noticed this mishap and alerted cops, who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

Based on a complaint from relatives of the couple, a case was registered against the driver under the Section 304 A (Rash and negligent act causing death) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations were taken up. Post-mortem of the bodies was held at RIMS.

