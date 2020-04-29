Telangana electricity employees donate Rs 11.40 cr to CMRF

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Employees from Telangana State Electricity agencies have made a huge donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help measures taken to contain spread of Coronavirus in the State, here on Wednesday.

More than 70,000 employees of Telangana Transco, Genco, SPDCL, NPDCL employees and pensioners have donated their one day’s salary amounting to Rs 11.40 Crore. A Cheque in this regard was handed over by Transco, Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here at Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of CMDs, leaders of the employees unions of the four Institutions.

In this programme, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, NPDCL CMD Gopal Rao, Transco JMD Srinivas Rao, Director Surya Prakash, various employees unions leaders Shivaji, Ratnakar Rao, Anjaiah, BC Reddy, Saibaba, Prakash, Johnson, Ramesh, Vazir, Kumaraswamy, Sayalu, Ganesh, Satyanarayana, Sharif and others participated.

The CM congratulated the Electricity department employees and staff for working day and night and supplying 24-hour supply during the trying times of Coronavirus now. The CM said the donation of one-day salary by these employees would become inspirational to the government. He thanked the electricity employees and staff.

