Telangana Electricity employees went on strike against Electricity Bill ’21

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 35,000 engineers, employees and workers of the State power utilities on Wednesday took part in a day-long boycott of work in the State protesting against the Centre’s move to privatise power sector through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill- 2021 and Standard Bidding Document (SBD) for total privatisation of distribution of electricity

In response to the call given by National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), members of Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) participated in the boycott demanding that the Central government address the issues raised by the NCCOEEE.

The employees raised slogans denouncing the attitude of the Central government at Vidhyuth Soudha, TSNPDCL corporate office, Warangal and all district headquarters and power generation stations in the State.

