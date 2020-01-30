Telangana: Elementary Education exam notification released

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: Office of the Directorate of Government Examinations notified that the 2nd year examinations of Diploma in Elementary Education will be conducted in the month of April. The candidates of 2015-17 batch are eligible to appear for these examinations as once failed candidates.

The last date of remittance of fee by the candidates without late fee is February 8 and with a late fee of Rs.50 is February 11. The fee has to be remitted by once failed candidates through consolidated challan in the government treasury. Applications have to be uploaded to the office website bse.telangana.gov.in. The web link to upload applications online will be available from February 5.

Candidates have to submit applications on or before February 13 with the fee challans, hard copies of candidate’s applications and xerox copies of SSC certificate in the office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad.

