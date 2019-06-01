Telangana employees get their due

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: There is an employee-friendly government in the Telangana State with the government giving top priority to the employees’ welfare. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that there will not be frequent transfers for employees for two years except under special circumstances. Besides increasing salaries for a host of low-paid staff in various departments, the State government enhanced salaries to the government employees on a large scale through Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with 43% fitment.

Remembering the services of employees during the statehood movement, a special Telangana increment was given to all government and public sector undertaking employees. Five additional casual leaves were accorded to women employees. The government decided to make payment of death-cum-retirement gratuity for employees falling under a contributory pension scheme (CPS) which came into existence from September 2004. Based on these directions 498 deceased CPS employee’s families, 990 retired employees’ families are getting the benefit.

After the formation of Telangana State, the first PRC was constituted in May 2018 with retired IAS officer CR Biswal as its chairman. Based on the increase in lifestyles, different union’s representations have been pouring in for enhancement in salaries. After due discussions with the committees, the PRC committee will submit its recommendations to the government.

In order to prevent the discrepancies that have been created in past, the State government decided to formulate a new zonal and multi-zonal system. The Chief Minister approved the proposal for seven zones and two multi zones as a part of the Zonal system in Telangana State. The Zonal and Multi-Zonal system has been formulated to benefit the employees of Telangana as well as to see that the earlier injustices in the undivided State are not repeated. Further, the State government created a history of sorts by becoming the first State to provide 95% reservations for locals.

Pension on the day of retirement

In order to extend a befitting send off to a government employee on the day of his/her retirement, the State government has decided to settle the pensioner’s benefits on the same day of retirement and to provide government vehicle to see off the respective individual at his residence. The government has decided to accord Compassionate appointments based on the age and educational qualifications of the bereaved family member within ten days.

Similarly, cashless medicare services are being provided for employees and journalists in corporate hospitals. Through wellness centres, outpatient services are also made available to employees. In these centres, so far 1.64 lakh surgeries were conducted including heart-related surgeries (10,050), kidney (6,070), eye operations (43,571), medical oncology (5,861), ortho related surgeries (4,351). Further, about 50 types of tests were conducted in advanced labs and 15 faculties including specialist doctors are made available at the centres where around 1,885 types of deceases are treated free of cost and about 200 types of different company medicines are made available and given at free.

Recruitments 7 Notifications

In order to prevent unemployment problem and ensure smooth governance, the Telangana government has been filling up vacant posts in various departments. Through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the State government sanctioned 1.59 lakh posts and completed recruitment of 91,790 as on December 2018.