Telangana employs geo-tracking to monitor foreign returnees

Hyderabad: The State health department has employed a GPS system to keep track of nearly 25,000 foreign travellers who returned to Hyderabad between March 1 and 22.

While almost all the travellers were traced by nearly 6,000 surveillance teams comprising of members from GHMC, Revenue and local District Administration in the districts and Hyderabad, the State government also utilised GPS technology to track foreign returned individuals in real time through COVID-19 monitoring system.

On Wednesday, Eatala Rajender took to microblogging site Twitter and stated about the COVID-19 monitoring system. “Health department, Government of Telangana tracked over 25,000 people placed under home quarantine by tracking their Geo location in real time with the help of COVID-19 monitoring system,” he tweeted.

Health Department, Govt of Telangana to track over 25 thousand people placed under home quarantine by track their Geo location in Realtime with the help of COVID-19 monitoring system.#telanganafightscorona, #indiafightscorona, #COVID19, #coronavirus, #besafebesmart — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) April 1, 2020

