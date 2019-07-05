Telangana: Engineering education gets dearer

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Parents and students have to gear up to shell out more money with the engineering education all set to get dearer in private colleges.

So far, 21 colleges got fee more than Rs 1 lakh per annum for the block period 2019-22. The highest fee of Rs 1.34 lakh was fixed for a private unaided engineering college located in Gandipet area and the lowest fee was at Rs 30,000 fixed for several others.

The fee structure for 191 private unaided engineering colleges was recommended by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, and orders were issued by the government on Friday.

Of the total, 88 colleges were tentatively given 20 per cent increase on the existing fee for those who sought less than Rs 50,000 per annum and 15 per cent hike for colleges that sought more than Rs 50,000 per annum.

The fee revision is done for private unaided colleges offering professional courses every three years by the TAFRC.

Meanwhile, web options for admissions into engineering courses will open on July 6 and will close on July 8. Candidates who qualified in the engineering stream of Telangana State -Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) and attended the certificate verification process can exercise web options. The candidates were urged to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get allotment in better college and course.