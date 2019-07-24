Telangana: Engineering students assault their junior over social media posting, three arrested

By | Published: 11:31 am

Sathupalli: The police have filed an FIR under provisions of Telangana State Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997 against three engineering students for allegedly thrashing their fellow student at an engineering college here.

It was said that three students in third year engineering at Mother Teresa Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), located at Sanketika Nagar on the outskirts of Sathupalli town, have beaten up their junior of second year.

According to the sources, the victim, Shiva Nagesh of Peddapalli has reportedly posted some objectionable comments on social media app Messenger against some senior students few days back. It led to war of words on the social media site for some time.

Later the senior students identified Nagesh and beaten him up on Monday evening when he was coming back to college from his home town after a holiday. The seniors taken him into an isolated building on the outskirts and thrashed him severely, added sources.

When contacted authorities at the college said after learning about the incident they have got hold of one of the accused, Shaik Afridi and handed over him to the police. The parents of the victim were informed about the incident.

One of the friends of the victim has filmed the incident on his mobile phone and it went viral on social media. Based on the complaint by the victim police booked case against Afridi, Sai Kiran and Ravi Teja.

Sathupalli Inspector of Police T Suresh told Telangana Today that following complaint by the victim they have booked a case under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC along with provisions of Prohibition of Ragging Act.

