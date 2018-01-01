Telangana enters 2018 amid high expectations

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:28 pm

With more than 65 schemes launched by the State government in 2017 alone, the year has been eventful. Though people are happy about the previous year, they have high expectations from the New Year of 2018. They are optimistic that their wishes will be fulfilled in the New Year.

P Narayanamma, TPTF district president, Mahabubnagar:

A lot has been done but a lot more needs to be done for development of education system in the State. For starters, we urge the State government to revoke the new pension scheme and implement unified services rules as directed by the Supreme Court. All vacant posts of teachers and school assistants in government schools should be filled this year. It would not only provide employment to hundreds of youth but also ensure quality education to scores of students. More than 400 schools in Mahabubnagar district are functioning with with a single teacher. Collection of exorbitant fees in private educational institutions also should be controlled.

Jaya Lakshmi, Progressive Organization for Women (POW) District President, Mahabubnagar:

Liquor is cause of all maladies affecting the society including violence against women. It is high time to impose ban on liquor sale across the State from next year. Though the State government has done a great job by prohibiting illicit liquor, we request the government to impose ban on liquor. The government should also ensure protection to women as violence against women is on the rise.

Dasari Rajendra Prasad, Chenchu Seva Sangham District VP, Nagarkurnool:

People from the Chenchu tribe are expecting the government to draft schemes for Adivasis exclusively. The living conditions of Chenchus living in core forest areas is different from those living in habitations close to main road. Hence, these schemes should be specific to areas where the Chenchus reside. Younger generation of Chenchu tribe need financial assistance for their higher studies and self-employment. Government jobs allocated for the Adivasis should be filled with them. Less than 100 persons from a Chenchu population of 16,000, secured government jobs. I wish the new year brings better educational and career opportunities for the Chenchu youth.

Gona Ganna Reddy, eminent educationalist, Nalgonda:

There was significant change in education facilities to poor students in the district after setting up of government residential schools (Gurukulams). Now, the State government should focus on developing infrastructure in all government schools in the year 2018. Toilets for girl students at all schools should be a priority as it is forcing them to drop out of schools in some areas. I wish for more skill development centres in all the degree and post graduate colleges to prepare students in tune with the requirements of the job market and to create interest on entrepreneurship.

Dr Vasantha Kumari, senior doctor, Nalgonda:

The State government was giving top priority for mother and child health care through distribution of KCR Kits. This has resulted in a huge increase in institutional deliversies in the State this year. We expect the State government to extend KCR Kits programme to pregnant women who were delivering babies in private hospitals as well and reduce burden on government hospitals. A special centre should be established at the government hospital for thyroid patients considering an increase in number of cases in the district, besides a training centre to update skills of the medical staff.

J Sudheer, social activist, Nalgonda:

The government should setup an exclusive ward for fluoride victims in the proposed medical college at Nalgonda. In addition, a corporation should be established for fluoride victims with the head office at Nalgonda to address their grievances.

N Srinivas, Loksatta District President, Karimnagar:

People were facing huge difficulties to travel on city roads which were dug indiscriminately in the name of underground drainage system (UGD). Though these works were started in 2008 with an aim to be completed in 2011, there was no major progress. About Rs 80 crore were already spent on these works. On the other hand, laying of 14 km stretch of roads also has been delayed. The estimated cost of project has doubled during the last three years, from Rs 40 crore to Rs 80 crore. I hope these projects are completed in the new year providing much needed relief to commuters. As Karimnagar city is growing, we need more lung space. But out of 44 parks identified, only six parks have been developed even as 10 other park places are occupied by influential people and land grabbers. Government should initiate action against land grabbers and complete development of all parks in the new year.

M Madhusudhan Reddy, retired principal of SRR College, Karimnagar:

Students of Satavahana Univeristy were facing severe hardships due to lack of regular vice-chancellor, teaching staff and infrastructure for last three-four years. Future of pharmacy students at the university pharmacy college looks bleak as it is yet to get recognition from Pharmacy Council of India. Establishment of medical college also has been delayed. I pray for completion of these projects for Karimnagar district development and urge the government to establish a regional agricultural college as the district has agricultural potential.

E Venkateshwaralu, representative of Sneha Sahithi Society, Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district:

The State government to fulfill the desire of the local people by setting up medical college at Ramagundam industrial area. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the State government have decided to establish the college jointly as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekahar Rao also promised to setup the college in Ramagundam coal belt area.

Chenna Vishwanatham, president of Korutla Division Sadana Samithi:

People of Korutla town in Jagityal district have been fighting for realising their dream to get revenue divisional headquarters at Korutla town which is eligible in all aspects. Besides being headquarter for the Assembly headqurters, it is also a junction for nearby towns like Kathalapur, Raikal and Medipalli. We have sent 17,500 representations to the State government in this regard and also filed a petition in the High Court. We hope to get the judgement in our favour this new year.

Vedma Bojju, Adivasi Student Union State general secretary, Adilabad:

We aspire for creation of an exclusive tribal university in Adilabad district for providing educational opportunities to aboriginal tribals. The university would help ethnic tribes to secure government jobs and thus, achieve financial empowerment. The district has sufficient land for establishing a campus, and headquarters for the university staff. Except IIIT founded in temple town of Nirmal district, Adilabad does not have a university. This region is deprived of quality higher education. It is the need of hour to start an institution for offering post-graduation and PhD courses for students of this backward district.

Thumma Ramesh, advocate, Adilabad:

Reopening of Sirpur Paper Mills Private Limited of Kaghaznagar town would cheer up employees and their families in the new year of 2018. Revival of the mill could bring back their past glory and help employees overcome financial crisis.

Dr Ravi Varala, head of the department of Chemistry and Research and Development Cell of RGUKT:

Works related to the proposed rail connectivity between Nirmal and Adilabad should commence in 2018, as people of the newly formed district are demanding the facility since many decades. Both Nirmal and Adilabad districts would prosper on many fronts with the help of the rail network.

Allam Rajaiah, a prominent novelist, Mancherial:

Medical facilities must be improved in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. The two districts are equipped with tacky healthcare facilities. Consequently, people from poorer strata are forced to depend upon private nursing homes, shelling huge amounts for treating minor diseases.

Gajam Narayana, Retired Teacher, Sangareddy:

I want to see Telangana government implementing Telugu language as a mandatory subject at all levels of government functioning as promised during the World Telugu Conference. It is heartening to see many young children could not even read and write Telugu. Unless Telugu language is made mandatory from beginning of school education, I fear it would soon extinct unless the government initiates corrective measures to conserve Telugu language.

Thota Ashok, noted poet and teacher, Siddipet:

I wish to see the government’s promise of setting up of Mini University in Siddipet be materialised in the New Year besides introducing some job oriented degree courses in Colleges to enhance the employable skills of the youth. To save the government education system, the Teacher has said that government must create pre-primary education system in government sector to attract more admissions into government schools. To bring in all round development among the government school going students, Ashok said that government must appoint computer teachers besides creating a lab facility in each and every school. He also underlined the importance of constructing a town-hall to help them to organise cultural-literary programmes quite frequently.

Kishan Reddy, retired agriculture scientist and former principal of Agriculture Polytechnic:

The dream of Spice Park for turmeric in Nizamabad district should become a reality in 2018. The park would primarily focus on turmeric farmers. The idea is to eliminate middlemen and provide the farmers with remunerative prices for the commodity. He hoped that in 2018, Telangana State would have its turmeric park which would come in handy for the turmeric farmers.

Bullet Ramreddy, farmer, Renjarla village, Nizamabad:

I request the government to complete the SRSP Flood flow canal lift Irrigation scheme in 2018. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken this project prestigiously and inaugurated it five months ago. If the project is completed, Balkonda constituency villages will get irrigation waters.

Ravi Kumar, student, Trade Union Leader:

I urge the district administration and municipal officials to speedup underground drainage works and complete it as early as possible. The officials had dug up roads for underground drainage and was left unattended for months together.