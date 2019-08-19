Telangana: Errabelli asks officials to fill 418 tanks on priority

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday wanted foolproof arrangements to be in place for supply of water under the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS) during 2019-20.

Reviewing the water supply schedule planned by the department at a meeting held in the Secretariat with the officials and elected representatives from the ayacut area, he said as many as 418 tanks are to be filled on priority. He said the elected representatives especially the MLAs concerned would extend maximum cooperation to ensure that there are no disruptions in the implementation of the water supply schedule.

Jangaon ZP chairman P Sampath Reedy, MLAs Tatikonda Rajaian, Aruri Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy, Gandra Venkatarama Reddy , M Yadagiri Reddy, Jangaon Joint Collector O J Madhu and DCP Srinivas were among those who took part.

As per the pumping schedule at Devadula LIS, 62 tanks will be filled in the first phase under the Dharmasagar reservoir (South main canal) from September 9 to 21.

