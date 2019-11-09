Telangana: Errant colleges to face BIE heat

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Erring private and corporate junior colleges are set to face the music after failing to respond to the penalty levied by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) for running classes during the extended vacation during October.

The board has now decided to initiate disaffiliation proceedings against 50 private and corporate junior colleges as they neither paid the fine nor responded to the notices asking them to pay it. Most of the corporate colleges which were fined belong to the Sri Chaitanya and Narayana educational groups.

To avoid inconvenience to students due to the RTC employees strike, the State government had extended the Dasara holidays for all educational institutions from October 14 to 19. The board had issued specific directions to all intermediate colleges asking not to run any classes during the vacation. However, these colleges conducted classes.

Some colleges were served show-cause notices by the district intermediate education officers for operating during the vacation while 50 colleges which were repeatedly flouting the board’s instructions were penalised between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, depending on the number of days they operated during the vacation.

According to BIE authorities, fines worth Rs 1.32 crore were levied against 50 private and corporate colleges and they were given a week (till November 2) to pay.

“The colleges which were penalised neither paid the fine nor responded. We will not issue any reminders for them, and action as per the rules will be initiated,” BIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said.

