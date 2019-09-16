Telangana eves finish runner-up in Tennis ball cricket championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana women suffered a narrow four-run loss against Tamil Nadu to finish runner-up in the South Zone tennis ball cricket championship at Santha Nuthalapadu, Prakasham district on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 79 runs, Telangana women scored 74/6 in ten overs in the final. Kiran Chary, International Throwball Player and Dr Latifuddin, general secretary, Tennis Ball Cricket Association of Telangana felicitated the team.

Brief scores: Final: Tamil Nadu 78/4 in 10 overs bt Telangana 74/6 in 10 overs.

