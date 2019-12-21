Telangana: Ex-ASP nabbed by ACB faced graft allegations earlier too

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: From a Sub-Inspector in the elite Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell of Intelligence Department that keeps an eye on terrorist activities, to the post of Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Law and Order) in the Siddipet Police Commissionerate, Govindu Narasimha Reddy’s long journey in the department spanned over 24 years.

Reddy, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday in connection with a disproportionate assets case, allegedly confronted corruption allegations while he was working as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Atmakur town in the faction-ridden Kurnool district in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

Investigators probing the ACB cases said Reddy started his career a Sub-Inspector in 1995 in the CI Cell. Even after getting promotion as Inspector, he preferred to continue in the same cell for over six years before he was transferred as Atmakur town DSP. After the separate State of Telangana came into being, he was appointed as the DSP of Siddipet and later worked as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the same place.

After Siddipet was made a Police Commissionerate, he became ASP (Law and Order). “We came to know that Reddy faced corruption allegations while working as Atmakur DSP. After he was posted in Siddipet, we received complaints and also petitions against him,” an official said.

The ACB officials booked a case against Reddy and carried out searches at the office and residential premises of him and his family members and benamis in Siddipet, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad and Shadnagar among other areas on Wednesday and Thursday and unearthed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 5.02 crore.

The market value of these assets was more than Rs 10 crore, an official said, adding that efforts were on to find out if he had amassed more properties. So far, Reddy has 14 house plots at Shankarpally, Gollapally and Zaheerabad, a villa at Golkonda and 20 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts.

Dy Tahsildar caught while taking bribe

Hyderabad: G Vajesh, Deputy Tahsildar at Parigi in Vikarabad district, was caught red-handed at the entrance of the district Collectorate on Friday afternoon when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000 from one Varla Satish Kumar of Parigi. Vajesh demanded bribe from Satish Kumar tp issuing a pattadar passbook and uploading the records online pertaining to one acre agricultural land of his mother V Surya Kumari at Parigi village.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Vajesh and arrested him. He was produced before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.

