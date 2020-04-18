Telangana expedites supply of fertilisers ahead of kharif season

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has expedited efforts for storage and supply of about 21.8 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea, for the upcoming kharif season.

Besides the fertilisers, the Centre also allocated 1.5 lakh tonnes of DAP, 8 lakh tonnes of NPK and 1.5 lakh tonnes of MOP.As against April’s quota of 1.06 lakh tonnes urea, the State received only 0.35 lakh tonnes as on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy initiated steps for procurement of fertilisers as per the allotted quota and started consulting the fertiliser companies asking them to expedite supplies as per schedule. Efforts have begun to keep stock of about three lakh tonnes urea, one lakh tonnes of other fertilisers in the State by May end.

The Minister directed the officials to expedite procurement and supply of fertilizers to keep them available for farmers before the conclusion of lockdown period. While about 22,000 tonnes of urea scheduled to be supplied by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has been kept at Kakinada port, National Fertilizers Limited supplied 11,600 tonnes of fertilisers against April month’s quota of 3,000 tonnes.

“The handling companies must ensure availability of space in accordance with Telangana State Markfed’s agreement with fertiliser companies in line with rakes made available to the State. Officials should take necessary support from respective district collectors to avoid shortage of Hamalis by hiring migrant workers, who are currently taking shelter in the State due to the lockdown, for loading and unloading of fertilizers at rake points,” the Minister added.

To overcome shortage of godown space for storing fertilisers, the officials have been instructed to temporarily use function halls. Further, fertilisers will be supplied to locations which were already identified by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS).

Niranjan Reddy asked the officials of Agriculture Department and TS Markfed to constantly coordinate with the fertilizer companies and ensure that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the State. He also wanted them to supply hand sanitisers and masks to workers and drivers who are involved in transportation, loading and unloading activities. Identity cards and necessary passes will be issued to all those involved in fertilizer supply.

Meanwhile, works pertaining to revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Company are nearing completion and the company CEO Nirmal Singh informed the Minister that except for some patch work, the company was ready to open by June 15. Nagarjuna Fertilizers also is gearing up for launching operations of its second unit in the State.

Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, TS Markfed officials, Railways, representatives of fertilizer companies and handling companies participated in the meeting at HACA Bhavan on Saturday.

