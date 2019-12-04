‘Telangana extending all support to differently-abled persons’

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Legislative Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy said State government was extending all support to persons with disabilities in taking up commercial crop cultivation.

One differently-abled person was taking up Papaya cultivation extensively and setting example for others. It was the moral duty of every one to lend a helping hand and extend support to differently-abled persons, Reddy said after flagging off a walk organised by GHMC at People’s Plaza here on Tuesday.

Wheel chairs to differently-abled were distributed during the programme. “State government is giving subsidy of Rs 25,000 to purchase battery operated tricycles,” he said.

Minister Koppula Eeshwar said around 15 government orders were issued regarding welfare schemes and development programmes for differently-abled persons.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said GHMC was taking up every possible activity or initiative such as a separate theme park at Malakpet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter