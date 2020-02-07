Telangana eyes becoming all-round tourism destination

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Ecotourism, tribal circuits, waterfalls and cruise services, heritage and pilgrimage– name it and you can find locations offering all these in Telangana, that too in abundance. After medical tourism, the Telangana government is now adopting a multi-pronged strategy to develop tourism in the State, covering diverse aspects and locations. Right from pilgrimage to urban forest parks, waterfalls to heritage tourism, all sectors are being developed with a focus on providing good amenities to tourists for comfortable stay.

In the last couple of years, about 35 hotels offering 1,200 rooms, eight wayside amenities, two restaurants, 42 buses, 89 boats, and light and sound shows were introduced at different locations in the State by the Tourism department.

The road-cum-river cruise tours, covering Hyderabad-Somasila-Srisailam-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar- Srisailam- Hyderabad, is already drawing good response from the tourists. These trips are operated on weekends, offering a good two-day tourism package and tourists are also taken to the Srisailam Dam site and Farahabad en route.

Boating service in Pedda Cheruvu, Mahabubnagar, Kotilingala, Pakala Cheruvu, Ramappa Cheruvu, Dubbaka Cheruvu and others are being welcomed by tourists.

Emphasising on the recreation facilities for residents in urban areas, urban forest parks and suspension bridges are being developed in different water bodies. Construction of suspension bridges at Komati Cheruvu, Siddipet and Laknawaram Lake has attracted more footfalls at these locations, besides offering more recreation options for residents.

In the last couple of years, about Rs 100 crore was spent on developing basic infrastructure and other facilities at different tourist locations. Works at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore are under progress, and in addition to this, works worth Rs 300 crore are proposed to be taken up in the next couple of years.

Not confining to medical tourism, emphasis is being laid on promotion of temple tourism, heritage tourism and ecotourism. Already, a team from UNESCO has visited the famous Rammappa temple in November 2019 for according World Heritage Tag. Package trips are being operated covering several temples, including Yadagirigutta, Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, Kondagattu, Kaleshwaram, Warangal and others.

Despite historic and tourism significance, all these places were neglected in the united Andhra Pradesh regime. Now, Telangana Tourism is promoting these places through different packages, according to Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

At places like Laknavaram and Tadvai, rock gardens, adventure sports, bicycle tracks, canopy walks and additional accommodation facilities were developed to cater to the requirements of different age groups. All these measures are resulting in steady rise of footfalls, he said.

Tourism development in State on fast track: Minister

Q&A:

Interview with Tourism Minister

Development of tourism in Telangana is on fast track. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud tells S Sandeep Kumar that this is just the beginning.

Q: In the last few years, there has been a lot of emphasis on tourism development?



A: Yes, and there is a lot of scope too. There are natural waterfalls, vast forest areas, historic monuments, holy places and then there is Kaleshwaram. Singapore and other tourist spots are developed using artificial means but Telangana is blessed with natural resources, which can boost tourism prospects. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has set a target of registering one crore domestic arrivals in the State.

Q: What are the plans being made for the development of tourist spots at Kaleshwaram?



A: The Chief Minister has many plans, especially cruise services, houseboats, floating restaurants, theme parks at reservoir sites. There is a nearly 350 km long water channel as part of Kaleshwaram and it offers a lot of scope.

Q: Is there more focus on temple and heritage tourism?



A: Yadadri is going to be the spiritual capital of Telangana. No other State in the country is developing a temple with a Rs 1,000 crore budget. Similarly, Jogulamba Devi temple is one among the eight Shakthi peeths and is on the banks of River Tungabhadra. The Archaeology department recognised its importance but the previous governments did not do much for development of the temple. There are several historic temples in the State and temple circuit tourism will bring in more domestic arrivals into the State.

Q: Any plans for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas?



A: A Heritage circuit is being developed with Rs 99 crore by taking up different works at Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, Paigah Tombs, Hayat Bakshi Begum Mosque and Raymond’s Tomb.

This apart, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is keen on development of Gandipet and Himayat Sagar twin reservoirs as tourist spots. There will be wellness centres, parks, yoga and meditation centres, recreation facilities etc.

Q: What attracts tourists to Telangana?



A: The big advantage is proximity. In about two to four hours journey from Shamshabad, tourists can reach Nagarjunasagar, Kaleshwaram, Somasila, Srisailam, Bhadrachalam, Laknavaram, Medaram, Jogulamba temple. Once tourist spots are developed at Kaleshwaram, helicopter rides will also be arranged to cover all the tourist spots in the State.

Surging Ahead

• Ecotourism circuit developed in Mahabubnagar with Rs 91 cr

• Tribal circuit developed in Warangal with Rs 83.88 cr

• Multipurpose auditorium developed in Gajwel with Rs15.97 cr

• Spiritual, meditation centre at Ramappa with Rs 2.42 cr

Ongoing projects

• Theme park and budget hotel at LMD Karimnagar with Rs 15.17 cr

• Ecotourism development of Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary, Badradri with Rs 10.77 cr

• Budget hotel at Kothagudem with Rs 36 cr

• Tourism infra at Nagarjuna Sagar with Rs 3.78 cr

• Wayside amenity, landscaping, chain link fencing, upgradation of trekking pathway at Malluri spring water with Rs 6.39 cr

• Cottages, restaurant, cantilever view point, illumination at Bogatha waterfalls with Rs 12.91 cr

• Wayside amenity, parking and pathways, landscaping at Mulugu with Rs 7.35 cr

New proposals

• Pilgrimage and nature tourism circuit in Mahabubnagar with Rs 101.72 cr

• Ecotourism circuit in Mancheriyal with Rs 97.98 cr

• Development of Jogulamba Devi temple with Rs 52 cr

