Telangana eyes export-driven aquaculture

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost export-oriented aquaculture, the Telangana government opted for a tie-up with Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in the presence of Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister; by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to Chief Minister, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries; and KS Srinivas, chairman of MPEDA; in Hyderabad on Friday.

The pact

The MoU involves setting up a multi-specie aquaculture centre with the State government’s funding. The facility will comprise hatcheries, nurseries and training centres for export-oriented aquaculture species. The pact also envisages providing technical assistance to set up an aquatic quarantine facility at Hyderabad Airport through MPEDA society, named Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), besides extending technical and financial assistance for a chilled and live fish-handling facility at the same place.

MPEDA will assist the government in formulating a cage-culture policy for promoting export-oriented aquaculture in the water bodies of the State. In order to build the capacity of farmers in adopting better management practices, MPEDA will organise the farmers in clusters under the National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA).

Telangana has the country’s third largest inland water resource base for fisheries with 77 large, medium and minor reservoirs, and 24,189 tanks with 5.7 lakh ha water spread area suitable for fisheries. Aquaculture is being carried out in more than 1,000-ha area. The State has fisher communities, totaling 27.14 lakh people. Associated with 4,000 fishermen societies, they comprise 3 lakh members who are spread over the entire State.

