Telangana eyes forging ties with Kiwi firms

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is strengthening its ties with several nations across industries and is actively engaged in talks to explore mutually benefiting collaborations.

As a part of such efforts, New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan called on Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Rama Rao said the Telangana government is ready to forge ties with New Zealand-based industries.

The Minister extensively discussed with Radhakrishnan investment opportunities for industries and educational sectors in Telangana. Among a host of issues talked about were possibilities of mutual cooperation in agritech, startup and innovation sectors.

Talking about the IT sector in Telangana, Rama Rao said the State is leading the country in startup and innovation sectors. He highlighted T-Hub and WeHub, which encourage and mentor startups in the State. He said Telangana will soon house the world’s largest startup incubator in the form of T Hub 2.

Listing out the efforts of the State government in attracting foreign startups, he said it initiated T-Bridge, an initiative that helps connect local startups with global market opportunities and help bring global startups to Telangana. The Minister said efforts will be taken to work with New Zealand-based startups.

He said that the government gives top priority to agricultural and irrigation sector, which led to an increase in crop production, giving a large scope for the agritech and food processing industry.

Rama Rao also praised the works of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and said the country is fast progressing under her leadership. Radhakrishnan invited him to her country and said she would organise a formal meeting with Ardern. She said they are working closely with Telangana NRIs and mentioned that Bathukamma is celebrated grandly in New Zealand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .