Telangana fabric in demand across India: Minister

Hyderabad: Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali on Wednesday made an appeal to the citizens on restricting foreign clothing and start using local handlooms.

Taking part in National Handloom Day celebrations at People’s Plaza here, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had been making efforts for the welfare of weavers community.

He appreciated the stalls set up on the Handlooms Day and said Gadwal sarees were having good demand these days and local fabrics of Telangana had huge demand across the country.

In the evening, Prinipal Secretary (Industries & Commerce and Information Technology), Jayesh Ranjan; Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Shailaja Ramaiyer took part in National Handloom Day celebrations at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art. The event also had models and celebrities taking to the ramp and presenting a collection of alluring handloom designs.

