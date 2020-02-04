Telangana fare shines at Bharat Parv

By | Published: 10:28 pm

The delicious cuisine of the State was in focus in the fifth edition of Bharat Parv organised at Red Fort in New Delhi. The live kitchen studio set up at the venue by the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition at Pusa witnessed tremendous response and delicious recipes from various States across India.

Representing Telangana at the live kitchen studio was Ramanolla Anitha from Mahabubnagar who prepared a local traditional snack Sarva Pindi, a spicy circular-shaped pancake made from rice flour and peanuts. She also set up a stall under ‘TMEPMA Bazar’ showcasing different food items like murukku, ariselu, sunnundalu and bellam gavvalu.

“I feel glad that I got an opportunity to represent our State at this reputed platform. It took me about an hour to prepare Sarva Pindi. Generally, every year, food stalls with Hyderabadi Biryani represent the State, but this year, I’m happy that traditional eatables got a chance,” says Anitha.However, this is not the first time Anita has represented Telangana. In the fourth edition of Bharat Parv, she set up a jute bag stall.

Gussadi and Kommu Koya, the ancestral dance forms of the Koya tribe, were performed at the five-day festival organised by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the cuisine and culture of different States of India.

