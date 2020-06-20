Telangana: Farmer commits suicide at Tahsildar office in Peddapalli

By | Published: 11:46 am

Peddapalli: Upset over alleged official negligence, a farmer Mandala Raji Reddy committed suicide in front of Kalwasrirampur mandal Tahsildar office on Saturday. He was reportedly vexed with the inordinate delay in transferring land on his name.

Local people alerted the police who rushed the spot and shifted body to hospital for post mortem.

A native of Reddypalli, Veenavanka mandal, Karimnagar district, Raji Reddy owners 1 acre and 20 guntas land in Kistampet of Kalwasrirampur mandal.

Raji Reddy complained to officials that one of his cousins had forged signatures to transfer land on the latter’s name. He left a suicide note naming the tahsildar and two VROs as responsible for his suicide.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .