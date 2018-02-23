Telangana farmers’ corporation gets Rs 200 crore fund

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The State government issued a Government Order on Thursday listing out the corporation’s aims and objectives and fixing its authorised capital at Rs 200 crore.

The GO, issued within hours of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing the setting up of the corporation, said Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C Partha Sarathi will be the first chairman of the corporation with Agriculture Commissioner M Jagan Mohan, Director of Horticulture L Venkatram Reddy and Director of Agricultural Marketing G Laxmi Bai as directors. Between six to 15 representatives of the farmers’ community are to be appointed subsequently as directors of the corporation.

The Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi corporation aims to ensure that the overall income of farmers in the State improves. To this end, the corporation will aim to ensure minimum support and remunerative prices to the farmers through market interventions as and when necessary.

In addition to improving the lot of farmers, the corporation will also promote availability of clean and safe (unadulterated) agricultural food products directly to the people and take up promotion of its own outlets, if necessary and explore the possibility of establishing a special brand of its own.

The orders issued by the Agriculture Department also said the corporation would explore possibilities of collaboration with private industries and existing food parks in the PPP mode, aim at export of agriculture products to neighbouring States and other countries, and promote agriculture produce through value addition such as grading, processing, packing, and marketing of finished commodities.

The GO said the new corporation would organise and promote farmers organisations and farmer/producer companies. It would work with departments and corporations such as MARKFED allied to the Agriculture Department and other government organisations. The new corporation would also take up total supply chain management from the farmer to the consumer and creation of facilities such as godowns, pack houses, and cold storages.

The other aims of the corporation include market led extension and facilitate development of market intelligence. The corporation was being set up as Telangana was an important farming State growing various agricultural and horticultural crops and that it would help in the speedy development of the sector in the State.

The Samithi, the orders said, was a concrete step for brining in the second green revolution in the State. It would also plan establishment of crop colonies, organise trainings, field visits for farmers and staff and would enlist cooperation of national and international scientists and experts and various ICAR institutes and universities.