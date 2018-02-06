Telangana farmers’ groups slam BJP, demand loan waiver scheme

By | Published: 10:32 pm 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Central government is out to cheat farmers with promises of unremunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) for different crops, several farmers’ right groups said. They also demanded that the Central government institute a nation-wide agricultural loan waiver scheme.

The National Democratic Alliance’s budget for this year is a sham when it comes to farmers’ welfare, constituents of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) told reporters here on Tuesday.

Representatives from Rythu Swarajya Vedika, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, Telangana Rythu Sangham and Telangana Rashtra Rythu Sangham, among others, described the 2018-19 Union Budget as a ‘joke played on farmers’ by the Central government, especially with respect to the promise of doubling the income of farmers.

Rythu Swarajya Vedika’s Kiran Kumar Vissa said the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made false claims in his budget speech declaring that the Central government had fulfilled its promise of ensuring MSP for the current Yasangi crop season.

“This claim was nothing but fudging of figures. Instead of using comprehensive production cost including interest foregone on own land and fixed capital assets, referred to in calculations as ‘C2’, the government claims that remunerative MSP was ensured by using a lower cost estimate of ‘A2+FL’ for the Yasangi crop season. While ‘A2’ represents the cost incurred by farmers which includes all expenses to raise a crop, ‘FL’ represents the imputed value of cost of labour for each member of the family of the farmer who works in the fields,” Vissa explained.

By using a method that lowers the production costs for farmers, the government is trying to cheat farmers by claiming it provided remunerative MSP for the Yasangi season, Vissa said.

Vemulapalli Venkatramayya of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha said: “With respect to the method used to fix the MSP for different crops, even the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to the BJP has said it was the wrong way to calculate the MSP for crops.”

He also said representatives of various organisations working for farmers’ welfare will meet in the city on February 15 to discuss their plans for demanding a nationwide farm loan waiver by the Central government.

The others who addressed the press conference included Dr. A Prasad Rao from Telangana Rythu Sangham, Pasya Padma of the Telangana Rashtra Rythu Sangham, Upender Reddy from Telangana Raitanga Samakhya, Seshagiri from Swaraj Abhiyan, Gopal from Telangana Raitanga Samiti, Bhutam Veeranna from Telangana Rythu Coolie Sangham and B Kondal from Rythu Swarajya Vedika.