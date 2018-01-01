Telangana farmers hail CM KCR

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Cheeriness wore on the faces of farmers with their long standing dream of uninterrupted power supply to agricultural lands coming true as the State government formally launched the scheme at the stroke of midnight coinciding with commencement of new year 2018.

A 70-year-old farmer, Kothagolla Narayana from Sangareddy district said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government had initiated several measures to provide irrigation water to crops, but it would have served no purpose unless they had ensured uninterrupted free power supply. Hailing the Chief Minister for taking the novel decision, Narayana, a native of Andole, said the groundwater level also improved in the recent past due to initiatives such as Mission Kakatiya besides filling the minor irrigation tanks using water from the Singur project.

“Borewells which went dry a decade ago, have been revived. My son Srinivas who migrated to Hyderabad to eke out livelihood by selling flowers, has returned home last year to take up cultivation after groundwater levels improved. Thanks to the Chief Minister for reuniting my family,” Narayana said. Another farmer Nandigama Balarami Reddy said he often worried about power supply in the past as it would hamper water supply to agricultural fields, but he was happy to know that he need not spend late nights in the fields.

Mahabubnagar being highly drought-prone, farmers are expressing genuine concerns over depletion of ground water table, motors burning-out and many other concerns arising out of unregulated and continuous power supply in villages. “We welcome the government’s decision, but if there is no control over the usage, severe water problem may arise. We all know Mahabubnagar has been drought-prone region. Due to better rains this year, groundwater availability is good. Government should ensure that farmers do not use automatic starters failing which groundwater levels might deplete. If anybody is found wasting water, action should be taken by government by cancelling incentives like Rs 4,000 per cropping season and other benefits from government,” suggested PB Shivaramulu, farmer from Ousulonipalle village, Utkoor mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

A farmer from Gadwal, B Kondala Reddy said the uninterrupted power supply would give a lot of leverage to farmers regarding managing their time and work more efficiently. Farming tasks can now be carried-out quickly saving farmer a lot of time, energy, and labour. “However, Water Land Trees and Air (WALTA) Act should be implemented in true spirit. WALTA Act clearly states that local MRO’s permission is mandatory for installing a borewell, but permissions are seldom taken. WALTA Act needs to be implemented thoroughly so that groundwater table doesn’t deplete to dangerous levels in the near future,” he said.

In undivided Nizamabad district, farmers have been already receiving uninterrupted power supply for the past three days. Except for small glitches, the trial run has been successful and farmers are elated at the facility to provide water to their fields as per their convenience. About 15 million units of power is required for implementation of the new scheme in combined district of Nizamabad.

The districts of Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and Suryapet have already witnessed implementation of the prestigious scheme as a pilot project in July 2017. Farmers in the area who are familiar with the scheme and benefitted from it, feel that it would solve several problems being faced by the farmer. Chiluka Vidhaya Sagar, a farmer from Nalgonda, said round-the-clock power supply would show positive impact on the agriculture sector passing on the benefits to farmers who would always be thankful to the Chief Minister for his novel initiative to support agricultural sector.

Banda Narender Reddy, an Adarsha Rythu awardee and native of Miryalaguda said uninterrupted power supply was an answer to drying up of crop due to power cuts, burning of pump sets and loss of farmers’ lives due to snake bites and electric shocks when they went to attend agricultural works at odd hours to coincide with power supply timings. “We felt happy when the State government increased the power supply to nine hours from seven hours. But now, we even dared to dream for 24 hours power supply even though the previous governments had created an impression that it was impossible,” he said.

In erstwhile Karimnagar district, around 11.4 million units power has been utilised for all kind of connections and uninterrupted power supply has increased power consumption by another one million units. Goguri Prabhakar Reddy, a farmer of Munjampalli, said though there was sufficient water in the ground, they were earlier unable to draw water and utilise them properly due to disruptions in power supply. “Now, they can supply water to crops at any time,” he said.

Another farmer Rajaiah said there was a possibility of groundwater exploitation and hence, the authorities should educate farmers against unnecessary usage of groundwater or operation of pump sets round-the-clock.