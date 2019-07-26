Telangana: Farmers to get Rs 5 a month for each sapling

By | Published: 12:18 am

Gajwel: Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said they had selected 100 farmers from every village under the Gajwel Assembly constituency to take up plantation or block plantation in their agriculture fields. He further said the government would pay Rs 5 to farmers for each plant every month until 22 months.

Addressing the farmers and officials during a review meeting organised on Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) here on Friday, the Collector instructed the officials to sensitise the farmers on taking up plantation to improve the greenery in their fields. Rao said the farmers must take up the plantation of at least 100 saplings, along the bunds of their agriculture fields, or in a block. Stating that they would distribute at least 50 saplings preferred by the farmers, Reddy said the farmers should accept the rest of the saplings whatever available at nurseries. He called upon the MPPs and ZPTCs to organise mandal-level meetings to sensitise the farmers to improve the greenery in the constituency.

