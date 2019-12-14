Telangana: Father gets life for raping daughter, another gets five years for rape attempt

By | Published: 12:14 am

Siddipet: Two separate courts pronounced the verdict in a rape and an attempt to rape case, and convicted two fathers for exploiting their daughters sexually. In another case, a Karimnagar court convicted a youth for abducting a 13-year-old girl. The accused were convicted under POCSO and other IPC sections since all the three victims were minors.

A Sangareddy court convicted a man, accused of raping of his daughter, for life and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. According to the Siddipet police, the accused, Saraiah (40) (name changed), native of Nentur village of Wargal mandal, repeatedly raped his 15-year-old daughter when she was alone at home. He reportedly used to force himself on her in an inebriated condition.

Following a complaint from her mother on October 12, 2018, the Begumpet police arrested the accused and sent the girl for a medical examination. A charge sheet was filed against Saraiah on March 22, 2019 after obtaining a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, by ACP Gajwel Narayana and his team.

Following arguments before the First Additional Sessions Court, Sangareddy, Justice B Papi Reddy pronounced his verdict convicting the accused and sending him to life imprisonment. Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis congratulated the ACP, Additional Public Prosecutor J Srinivas Reddy, Inspectors Thoguta and Ravindar, Begumpet SI Vijay Kumar and court constable Ganesh, among others.

In another case, a 40-year-old man, Venkanna (name changed), who attempted to sexually exploit his daughter, was convicted and sent to jail for five years. Justice Shamsri, judge of the second additional district (fast-track court) and special court, also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on him.

The accused, a native of Gogillapur village of Maddur mandal, attempted to rape his 15-year-old daughter on April 8, 2019. While he was forcibly taking the girl to an isolated location, the mother saw him and rescued her. Venkanna thrashed the girl and her mother. Following a complaint from the mother, the Siddipet Two-Town police registered a case.

In another case, a Karimnagar court convicted a 20-year-old youth, Ravi (name changed), who abducted a 13-year-old girl from her house. The incident was reported at Thotapally village of Bejjanki mandal in Siddipet district. The accused beat up the girl’s mother and abducted the minor on August 17, 2017. Following a complaint, the Bejjanki police registered a case. Justice D Madhavi Krishna, fourth additional district (fast track) and special court, sent the accused to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1,700. The Commissioner of Police appreciated the police and advocates for their efforts.

