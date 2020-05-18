Telangana ferries 70,000 migrants so far

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to lead in facilitating safe transportation of migrant workers to their native places during the lockdown. Of the 93 Shramik Special trains operated by South Central Railway (SCR) till date, 54 trains have been operated from Telangana and nearly 70,000 passengers have travelled back to their native places in them.

While, the Telangana government arranged food and other facilities to the workers before they boarded the trains, railways arranged the same enroute the journey. All the 54 trains have been operated from seven different stations located on the city suburbs avoiding the three major stations, Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad.

The trains were operated from seven stations on alternate basis to avoid crowd gathering and to ensure physical distancing while the passengers boarded. These trains were operated only after concurrence was given by both the States i.e. the State, where the passengers board the trains and the State where they will be alighting, said SCR CPRO Ch Rakesh in a press release.

Across the zone, the SCR operated 93 Shramik Special trains till May 17 and carried a total of 1,18,229 passengers to their home towns. SCR is the first zone on Indian Railways to start Shramik Special by operating a train between Lingampalli and Hatia on May 1. Since then, services were operated to various places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Manipur States.

Among the 93 specials operated by the SCR, the train ran from Bibinagar to Jiribam in Manipur is the farthest journey covering a distance of 2,871 km, followed by train from Chittor to Sahasra in Bihar with a distance of 2,589 km.

All the precautionary measures like thermal screening of passengers, sanitising the coaches were being observed scrupulously. Police personnel are being deployed to escort the trains to ensure safe travel of the passengers.

SCR will continue running of this Shramik Specials in coordination with the State governments concerned for the benefit of stranded passengers and requested all the needy passengers to register themselves with the State authorities concerned for traveling to their home town safely.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .