Telangana: Final phase of EAMCET counselling from July 24

Hyderabad: The final phase Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS-EAMCET) 2019 web counselling for admissions into engineering and pharmacy programmes will commence from July 24.

The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for helpline centre can be done on July 24 and 25. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase will be held on July 26. Students can exercise web options from July 24 to 27 while provisional seat allotment will be on July 29.

Candidates who receive seat allotment order can self-report and pay tuition fee from July 29 to 31 and reporting at allotted college can be done from July 30 to 31.

With the admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) slated to be completed on July 23, the final phase TS-EAMCET counselling schedule would help students who failed to secure seats in IITs and NITs to get into engineering colleges in the State.

In the engineering stream of the TS-EAMCET, 93,943 students have qualified and of them 53,934 had participated in the verification of certificates in the first phase web counselling.

A total 69,259 convener seats including 65,444 engineering, 3,280 B Pharmacy and PharmD 535 were up for grabs in 298 colleges in the State in the first phase counselling. Of the total seats, 49,012 engineering, 87 B Pharmacy and 30 in Pharm D seats were allotted to students and 20,130 remained vacant in the first phase web counselling. Of those unfilled seats in the engineering stream, only two were in a university engineering college and the remaining in private institutions.

All students were asked to report at the allotted colleges after final phase of web counselling. More details on the final phase can be obtained by visiting the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.

