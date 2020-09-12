Telangana: Final year UG, PG students can write exam in their college

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has permitted universities to allow students to appear for the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams at the same college of the study as a one-time exception for the academic year 2019-20.

This means students can write the exams in their own colleges as per the decision taken by the government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Osmania University has scheduled the final-year final semester examinations of the Bachelor of Engineering, /BCA/BPharmacy/BHMCT/BCTCA from September 17. The exams, which were scheduled on September 15 and 16, were postponed by the university.

“As the government granted permission, we will conduct the examinations for students at their own colleges,” OU senior official said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad is also commencing the final-year final semester exams of BTech, BPharmacy and MBA courses from September 16.

