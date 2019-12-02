Telangana: Fire breaks out in bus, all passengers safe in Nalgonda

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Nalgonda: A private bus on its way to Ongole from Hyderabad was gutted completely after fire broke out near Cherlapally in the wee hours of Moonday.

About 40 passengers who were travelling in the bus at the time, had narrow escape as they scrambled out of the bus, minutes before flames engulfed the entire bus.

The bus owned by Gayatri travels was suspected to have had a short circuit in its air conditioning unit leading to the fire. Reacting sharply to the incident, the bus driver pulled over and asked the passengers to get out of the bus.

According to the passengers, the driver stopped the bus at a hotel near Narketpally at 12. 45 am for tea and majority of the passengers who were in sleep woke up to have tea and refreshment.

A majority of the passengers were not asleep when fire broke out and could scramble out of the bus in time.