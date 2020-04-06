Telangana Firemen’s essential role in trying times

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: As the State puts in all efforts to combat novel coronavirus risks, the personnel of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) have been playing a quiet role during these trying times.

A few thousand personnel of the department equipped with 132 fire tenders are tirelessly spraying disinfectant across the streets and colonies on daily basis.

“So far, we have sprayed Sodium Hypochlorite on the roads and colonies in all the towns and cities across the State. The operation has been going on for the last ten days,” said V Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer.

The fire tenders were put to use as these vehicles can hold huge amount of water and the personnel are professional in spraying using different water guns.

A fire tender can store about 4,500 liters of water and around four to five firemen are deployed along with the truck. “For every 4,500 litre of water, we are adding around 50 litres of Sodium Hypochlorite for disinfecting the streets and roads,” the official said.

The department procured Sodium Hypochlorite in huge quantity and supplied it to all the fire stations in all the districts of the State.

As a priority, the fire department is visiting the hospitals, shopping malls, big commercial establishments, bus stations, railway stations and important thoroughfares across the State. “Officials of the Revenue Department or municipal authorities are identifying the spots where the disinfectant has to be sprayed. Our staff have been working 24×7,” said Papaiah.

The fire personnel have been provided protective gear and instructed to wear it before starting their work for the day. “Apart from disinfecting job, we also prepared banners for public awareness. We are also sensitising the people through audio messages,” he added.

