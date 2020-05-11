Telangana: Five-day faculty development programme on IoT begins online

By | Published: 2:03 pm

Warangal Urban: A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) in ‘Internet of Things (IoT)’ has been inaugurated by Prof N V Ramana Rao on Monday through online. This FDP is being conducted under the flagship program of AICTE, i.e. ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning).

More than 1500 applications were received from the aspirants across the country. However, only 175 participants were selected to attend this FDP. Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation, FDP is conducting through online using ‘go-to meeting app’.

While interacting with the participants through online, Prof. Ramana Rao, said it’s a good opportunity to learn new things. He advised participants to utilise this lockdown period effectively to learn new things. He insisted that one will succeed in life when he/she creates opportunity during difficult time. Coordinator of this FDP is Dr Raju Bhukya, CSE department, NITW. Foreign faculty who will deliver part of the course is Prof Shiva kumar, Santa Carla University, USA.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .