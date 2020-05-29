Telangana focused on holistic women empowerment: Jayesh Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:27 pm

Hyderabad: Women’s empowerment needs a full-360 degree approach that starts from school and guides them through their work life. With this idea in mind, the Telangana government is looking at a holistic approach to empower women in the State by introducing varied programmes at each level of the life cycle.

Speaking at the virtual launch of a partnership between VMWare and WE-Hub, Telangana IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Women’s empowerment needs a holistic approach and the State is following a lifecycle approach to help women grow in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field. Starting from promoting STEM in schools for young girls to providing entrepreneurship programmes for college students to set up exclusive parks, we are doing our bit in the entire lifecycle.”

Ranjan said that at the school-level the government is promoting STEM for girls by partnering with different corporates which will eventually lead to a change in mindset. At the college-level and mostly for engineering students from rural areas, the government has introduced the Technology Entrepreneurship Programme (TEP) wherein the girl students can convert their college project into an entrepreneurship project. And finally for the women entrepreneurs, apart from establishing India’s first women-centric incubator — WE-Hub, the government has set up four exclusive parks for women entrepreneurs.

The partnership between VMWare and WE-Hub aims to empower women with the skills they need to return to their dormant/ interrupted technology careers. VMWare under its VMinclusion Taara programme aims to train 15,000 women by providing free technical education and certification courses on digital business transformation technology. Those who enrol will have access to courses on VMware technology (Basics, Intermediate and Advanced Certification) and become VMware Certified Professionals. Over 5,000 women have already registered for the program in little more than a year since its launch, and the numbers continue to grow.

Meanwhile, WE-Hub will bring in the physical component by connecting Hyderabad members of the programme. “This is a new initiative for women returning to their careers after a break and it is extremely relevant in today’s time when women are finding the right motivation to kickstart their career again. As part of the programme we not only bring the women entrepreneurship aspect but also the physical aspects for Hyderabad members of the programme,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub.

