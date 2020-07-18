Telangana focuses on lifesaving drugs for Covid management

By | Published: 11:00 pm 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is closely working with local pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors in the State to ensure that lifesaving drugs, needed for management of Covid-19 patients, are readily available at the government healthcare establishments and pharmacy stores across the State.

The Health Department has laid special focus on procuring such drugs and preventing the practice of price gouging and sale of such vital combinations of drugs, which are commonly used in treating Covid-19 patients, in the black market.

Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for antivirals and multivitamins for fortification of body immunity has gone up in the State. As a result, there have been instances from unscrupulous elements to hoard and sell drugs at inflated prices in the black market.

On Saturday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who held a detailed meeting with pharma industry representatives, including distributors and manufacturers from Hyderabad, urged them to ensure adequate stocks of such lifesaving drugs, so that they could be procured and made available for patients at all government hospitals.

Special focus has been laid on common drugs that are frequently prescribed by doctors in management of Covid-19 patients. Among the many drugs that authorities want to be available in abundance is the common bacterial antibiotic Azithromycin, which in combination with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is used to treat Covid-hit patients.

The authorities also discussed availability of Doxycycline, an antibiotic that finds its applications in treating chest infections and is used in combination with HCQ for Covid-19 patients. A similar drug is Dexammethasone, which is combined with Doxycycline to treat critical Covid-19 patients. The State government has urged manufacturers to explore the possibility of increasing their production capacities, which will go a long way in offering such drugs at a cheaper price. Some of the other drugs include Methylprednisolon, a steroid frequently administered to coronavirus patients.

Rajender urged the manufacturers and dealers to ensure availability of multivitamins, including Vitamin D, Vitamin C and Zinc supplements, in all pharmacies run by government hospitals, private hospitals and medical stores in the State.

Rajender also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had spoken to the management of the Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs to ensure that the generic version of Remdesivir was available for Covid-19 patients not only in all Government hospitals but also in private medical shops across the State.

Drugs that will be available in govt hospitals

1. Antibiotics- Azithromycin or Doxycyline or Amoxycillin with clavulanic acid or cefixime or ceofotaxime

2. Cetrizine or flexofandine;

3. Paracetomol;

4. Dexamethasone or Methyl prednisolone;

5. Multivitamins – Zinc /vitaminC /Vitamin D;

6. Cough syrups – Benadryl / Ambroxyl;

7. Hydroxychloroquine

