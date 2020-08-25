Telangana focuses on non-Covid patients, pregnancies

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: The health authorities have started focussing on renewing essential medical services to non-Covid patients in Government hospitals. Specific instructions have been issued to all District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) and Superintendents of Government Hospitals to revive elective surgeries that were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic and ensure maternity services are available to pregnant women.

“During the pandemic, we managed to provide emergency services to non-Covid patients in Government hospitals but elective surgeries had to be postponed. Such procedures, however, can’t be postponed for long and there is a need to take-up such surgeries. The stress is to ensure that all medical facilities including maternal care services are now available to non-Covid patients in Government hospitals,” Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, while interacting with media persons here on Tuesday, said.

In case the turn-out of patients with seasonal ailments is high, evening clinics will be organised held at all Government hospitals, he said.

Decentralised Covid facilities

Decentralisation of all Covid-19 related services from Hyderabad and temporary recruitment of doctors have strengthened Covid response in the districts. DME said.

“Even in remote locations of the State, we have created oxygen beds in Government hospitals, which is helping patients to recover. Adequate stocks of Remdesivir and other anti-viral drugs for Covid patients are available in government hospitals in the districts,” he said.

Recently, the State government also completed the recruitment and posting of 319 medical officers at peripheral Government hospitals, thus providing 24-hours Covid-19 treatment to positive patients locally.

Assurance to front line workers

The DME and Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana also sought to send clear message to front line health care workers about State government’s unconditional support for their cause.

“So far, 2,000 health care workers have tested positive while 16 have died due to Covid-19 disease in Telangana. Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister, Eatala Rajender have always been particular about providing best health care facilities for health care workers,” DPH, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said.

As directed by Chief Minister, the senior health officials have initiated the necessary documentation required to claim the insurance scheme instituted under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package.

“We urge the associations representing Government doctors, who are supporting the family members of deceased health care workers, to display some restraint and wait for the State government to take adequate response,” Dr. Ramesh Reddy requested.

