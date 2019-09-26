Telangana food festival in Hyderabad from September 27

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A Telangana Food Festival is being organised at HMDA Grounds besides Prasad’s Imax in City from September 27 to 29.

The event is presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils and is being organised by Spartans Media in association with the Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Telangana on the occasion of Bathukamma festival.

The three-day food festival will showcase ‘Taste of Telangana’ that brings together all the famous dishes of the State to one place. More than 80 stalls of varied cuisines and food varieties will be exhibited for the visitors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .