Telangana Football Association to host exhibition match for women

Hyderabad: The Telangana Football Association (TFA) will organise a women’s exhibition match to celebrate International Women’s Day at Lal Bahadur Stadium on March 10, 4.30 pm.

A total of 40 players are being divided into two teams—John XI, coached by Victor Amal Raj and Azam XI, trained by Shabbir Ali.

John XI: Somya, Namratha, Alekhya, Sharika, B Mounika, R Ravali, Balamani, Nagalaxmi, Tanvi, Alekhya, Srivani, Radhika, Nikitha, Sharavani, Shilu, Yesheswani, Keertana, Gouri Saisha, Shalini; Chief coach: Amulraj; Coach: Vinod; Manager: Mena.

Azam XI: Kavya, Roja, Manisha, Bhavani, Laxmi Prassanna, G Savithri, Somiya Parveen, Sonaleka, G Somumy, Mercy, M Mounika, Kalyani, Srija, Pooja, Rajeshvari, Divya, Shivani, Ruseka, Pavani, Anisha; Chief coach: Shabbir Ali; Coach: Nagaraj; Manager: Ganga.