Telangana footballer Soumya Guguloth returns to Indian women’s team

Hyderabad: Telangana footballer Soumya Guguloth, who recovered from the wrist injury, returned to Indian women’s team for the upcoming football friendlies against Egypt (on April 5) and Jordan (on April 8) which will be played in Jordan.

The Nizamabad girl missed the AFC Women’s Asia Cup after suffering an injury to her thumb on the right hand during a practice game during the camp for the mega event. The youngster, after a two-month break, took part in a local football league and returned to match fitness.

