Telangana for optimum utilisation of NSP water

Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the drinking water and irrigation needs of Nalgonda and Khammam districts, the State government has decided for the optimum utilisation of the Krishna water from the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP).

With the water level in the project reaching 556.70 feet against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 feet, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the release of water to the left canal that would, besides providing irrigation to the ayacut, also cater to the drinking water needs of 1,000 villages in Nalgonda and the State capital of Hyderabad.

“The advantages of storing and utilising water from the NSP makes sense. The Chief Minister is aware that the share for Telangana in Srisailam is only 34 tmc and by using Srisailam for storage and hydel power generation, the State can optimally utilise water from Nagarjunasagar for irrigation and drinking water purposes,” M Shyamprasad Reddy, retired Executive Engineer and Telangana Retired Engineers Association general secretary, told ‘Telangana Today’. The Telugu States have an assured share of 264 tmc from the NSP, which is equally (132 tmc each) distributed through the left and right canals.

The heavy inflows from Maharashtra and Karnataka coupled with rains in the catchment areas of the Krishna also proved to a boon to the State. “In fact, the State has witnessed early copious inflows into its projects this season. We have received water early because of the floods in Maharashtra forcing their engineers to discharge water into Almatti in Karnataka,” he said.

While Almatti was receiving 1,26,374 cusecs, it was releasing 94,340 cusecs into Narayanpur. The inflows into Narayanpur dam were 1,80,000 cusecs while the outflows were a massive 1,79,060 cusecs which eventually reach the PJP. Chief Engineer (Projects) Bandaru Parthasarathi told ‘Telangana Today’ that the water released from Narayanpur might reach the project anytime during Friday night and the anticipated inflows were 1,51,850 cusecs. The flood control room at the PJP had been watching for the flood from Narayanpur to initiate further action. Jurala had a water level of 316 meters out of an FRL of 318.52 metres.

On Friday, the inflows into the Srisailam reservoir were 19,876 cusecs and outflows 46,328 cusecs. It was holding 76.16 tmc against a gross storage capacity of 215.81 tmc. At the NSP, the water available was 224.78 tmc out of the total capacity of 312.05 tmc. The inflows into the reservoir were 42,378 cusecs and outflows 2,200 cusecs.

