Telangana forest department begins drive to increase greenery

Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Forest Department commenced efforts to increase greenery in the State through forest rejuvenation, plantation drives, and also through avenue plantation.

The officials were instructed to focus on districts with low forest cover for regeneration of degrading forests and protect forests through natural reforestation.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha and other top officials of the Forest Department on Wednesday visited Warangal to review preparedness of the district officials to increase green cover in Warangal and Karimnagar forest circles.

During a review meeting in Warangal, Sobha directed the district forest officials especially the newly appointed Forest Beat Officers to gear up for Pattana Pragathi programme to be launched by the State government soon in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

She wanted the forest officials to make preparations and keep saplings ready for the programme to be conducted on the lines of Palle Pragathi.

Officials were instructed to give priority to grow bigger plants in the State-owned nurseries of the Forest Department. Considering the good response to the avenue plantation taken up along national and State highways, they were asked to take go for it extensively.

As per instructions from the Chief Minister, the forest officials were directed to initiate measures to curb encroachment of forest lands and illegal timber smuggling among other crimes. “If needed, the forest officials can approach the district Collector and seek support from the police and the revenue departments in this regard,” the PCCF said.

Apart from developing urban parks,special teams have been constituted to remain vigilant with regard to investion of forest fires in the wake of upcoming summer season. The meeting was attended Additional PCCFs R M Dobriel, M C Pargain, Siddhanand Kukreti, Warangal and Karimnagar CCF Akbar, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem CCF Rajarao and othert officials were present.

