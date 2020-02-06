Telangana Forest department initiates steps to prevent wildfires

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of repeated incidents of wildfires, the Forests department has initiated preventive measures against fire accidents and also decided to constitute quick response teams to prevent spread of fire.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha directed the forest officials to take preventive measures ahead of the summer season during which the State is expected to witness numerous incidents of wildfires.

In a video conference with district forest officers on Wednesday, Sobha asked the officials to immediately commence awareness programmes on wildfires among people living inside the forests and also villages on the borders of forests.

About 1,106 of 9,771 compartments in 43 forest ranges, have been recognised as wildfire-prone areas. Besides setting up firelines in all compartments, she wanted the officials to constitute a quick response team comprising five staff members along with a vehicle and fire extinguishers.

The PCCF suggested that the forest department would make best use of satellite technology of Forest Survey of India to monitor forest fires and immediately inform the village secretary or the local officials concerned to initiate measures to safeguard lives and property.

Officials were asked to be extra cautious between the months of February and May when a large number of fire accidents are reported in the forest areas.

