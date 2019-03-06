Telangana Forest Department to rope in ex-servicemen

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Nirmal: The Forest Department has decided to rope in ex-servicemen to tackle wood smugglers and poachers.

At a recent meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had underlined the need to protect forests and wildlife. Accordingly, a slew of steps were taken including creation of check posts jointly manned by police and forest officials.

Indian Forest Service officers and those working in different districts were drafted for the task. The authorities had been depending on outsourced staffers at the base camps to keep tab on smugglers and poachers. However, owing to logistical problems, forest crimes were continuing unabated.

The officials were now mulling deployment of former armymen at the base camps. They would lead the staffers and go around the forests. They would also devise a special action plan for controlling crimes, besides intensifying patrolling. The forest authorities would also monitor along with the ex-servicemen.

According to forest officials, the services of former armymen would initially be utilised in the base camps at Khanapur, Kadem, Pembi and Mamada forests that register rampant smuggling of teakwood and poaching of wild animals. Depending on the outcome of the exercise, the ex-servicemen would be sent to other areas as well.

“A list of ex-servicemen willing to work with the Forest Department has been prepared. The authorities are working on the financial implications involved and roles to be delegated. A final decision will be taken soon,” a forest official said.