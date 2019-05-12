Telangana Forest Department takes up waterhole census at three wildlife sanctuaries

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Mulugu: A total of 42 people including members from the Friends of Snake Society, Deccan Birders, HyTiCoS, WWF, and Forests and Wildlife Protection Society, along with Forest Department officials took part in a two-day water hole census on May 11 and 12 in the Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in the district.

The census operations began with the volunteers being briefed about the topography, flora and fauna in the sanctuary and were later divided into groups and asked to visit designated areas in Tadvai, Eturungaram and Venkatapuram forest divisions of the sanctuary, according District Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Shetty. The volunteers were informed that the department would take required action based on their notes on the condition of the water bodies, water holes, availability of water, and evidence of presence of any wild animals and human activity in such locations.

Eturunagaram was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1953 by the former Hyderabad government, and is home to a number of herbivores and carnivores in addition to various bird species. The keystone species in the sanctuary are giant squirrel and Indian Gaur. The sanctuary is spread over 806 sq km in the district.

The sanctuary at present has 358 natural as well as artificial water sources including check dams, percolation tanks, solar pumps, river, nalas and streams. Of these 161 were developed by the department. “We have set up 17 solar pumps and 29 saucer pits to quench the thirst of animals and birds during the summer,” Pradeep Kumar said.

“We will study information provided by the volunteers on the condition of water holes and take up remedial measures. If required we will build additional saucer pits,” he added.

According to existing norms, the department ensures at least one water source in a four square km of forest area, especially in the protected areas, the official explained. The volunteers were also to identify locations that could be developed as fodder plots for the herbivores in the forest.

Volunteers study 241 water bodies

Braving the scorching summer heat, 104 volunteers as well as representatives of various NGOs, took part in a two-day waterhole census in three of the State’s largest protected areas – Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kawal Tiger Reserve and Eturunagaram Wildlife Sanctuary. The census which began on Saturday, concluded on Sunday evening.

The volunteers were divided into 43 teams and assigned forest staff – right from the level of watchers and beat officers, up to the level of PCCFs. Between them, they visited 241 water bodies in the three protected areas during the two-day exercise.

Kawal Tiger Reserve Field Director CP Vinod Kumar said in addition to checking the status and presence of water bodies in the forest grids allotted to them, they were also asked to look for the presence of snares and traps laid by poachers, presence of any pesticide boxes or tins and the presence of plastic material.

Since we chose the grids to be assigned randomly, once we collate the information, we will also have an idea on presence of plastic wastes in the tiger reserve, he said. The Forest Department made arrangements for the volunteers to sleep at the base camps in the three protected areas and also arranges three buses from the department headquarters Aranya Bhavan in the city to the three sanctuaries.

In Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the volunteers also managed to see a leopard, wild dogs, sloth bear, sambar, spotted deer, nilgai, chousingha and wild boar. In Kawal, they reported seeing pug marks of leopards, and direct sighting of gaur, nilgai, sambar, chousingha, spotted deer at Kawal Tiger Reserve. Volunteers who went to Eturunagaram reported that they saw Gaur, nilgai, and a variety of snakes.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, PK Jha, appreciated the role played by the NGOs and volunteers in making the water hole census operation a success and thanked them for participating in an important exercise. He also appreciated the efforts put in by the entire department staff.

