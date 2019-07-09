Telangana Forest Department to host meet on forestry practices

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Department is preparing to host a two-day meeting on July 13 and 14 of top forest officials from nine States, including Telangana, on innovative methods of afforestation and best forestry practices.

The idea is to learn the methods different states have adopted with respect to afforestation and forest protection. “Several states have overcome various challenges on these aspects and we hope everyone will benefit from the exchange of views,” a senior department official said here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Department hosted a lengthy meeting at Aranya Bhavan, its headquarters here in the city, with retired forest officials to seek their views on forest protection and steps that can improve functioning of the Department.

Nearly 40 senior retired forest officials, who worked in united Andhra Pradesh as well as later in Telangana, attended the meeting. Among the suggestions given by the retired officials were stress on boots on the ground in the forests with trained forest beat officers being the frontline of forestry operations and protection activities. Though technology such as satellite mapping and using of Google timeline maps can be of immense assistance, reports from the field by department staff should be stressed upon, they said.

While the Telangana Government has placed enormous importance to tree planting and afforestation, this should not be allowed to lead to any laxity in fully protecting existing forests. The retired officials also called for increased research on forestry and translating research findings into actionable plans on the ground.

Senior officials began the meeting with a detailed presentation of the current work being done by the Department in different areas of forestry. Among those who attended the meeting were 94-year-old retired senior officer T Krishnamurthy, 87-year-old Buchi Rami Reddy, BS Rao, B Somasekhar Reddy, SD Mukherjee, KDR Jayakumar, Omkar Singh. Current officials who briefed the gathering included Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Jha, PCCFs Prudhvi Raju, R Sobha, Additional PCCFs Munindra, Lokesh Jaiswal, Dobriyal, and Swargam Srinivas.

