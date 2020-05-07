Telangana Forest dept ensures no animal left thirsty

By | Published: 9:37 pm 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: To help animals quench their thirst in the forest areas across the State, Telangana Forest Department is providing adequate water to animals this summer. The department is filling the saucer pits and check dams with the help of solar powered pumps in the wildlife sanctuaries and forest reserves across the State.

“We are filling the water in saucer pits every three days to ensure no animal goes thirsty. A few days back camera traps installed near a saucer pit in Pocharam sanctuary captured a leopard coming out to drink water,” said an official.

Some photographs from camera traps were uploaded in social media where animals like deer and bison were seen quenching their thirst in Jannaram Wildlife Sanctuary and Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary.

